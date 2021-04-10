BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

