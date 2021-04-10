BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $16.73 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Shares of PG stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.