BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $18.23 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 2.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

NYSE CCI opened at $175.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

