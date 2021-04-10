BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $22.38 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $15,979,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,028,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.57 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

