BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. 2,617,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

