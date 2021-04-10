BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

