BTR Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,621,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,898. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

