BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,128 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

