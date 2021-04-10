BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,591 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.2% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.15. 2,993,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,166. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.