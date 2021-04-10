BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 51,372 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,372 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

