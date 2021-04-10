BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.42. 14,586,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,181,453. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

