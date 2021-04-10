BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.68 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $1,030.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00053302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00081987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00618925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030870 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.