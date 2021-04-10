Bytecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $195.57 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $195.57 million and $395,682.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.00478161 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 541.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

