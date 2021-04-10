Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $257.68 million and $69.96 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.24 or 0.00415093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,669,100,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,815,919 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

