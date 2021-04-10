CACHE Gold Price Hits $56.13 on Major Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.13 or 0.00093135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $159,490.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00621141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00036900 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 50,633 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.