Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,483 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $21.48 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

