CafeSwap Token (BREW) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $809,146.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00006595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00290018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.00733844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.84 or 0.99510321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.00756101 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,931,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,912,736 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

