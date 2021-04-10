CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Hits $4.01 on Top Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00006656 BTC on popular exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $904,652.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00294675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00750653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,205.71 or 0.99866477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714238 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,913,646 coins and its circulating supply is 1,896,243 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CafeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CafeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.