CaixaPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00069165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.00300807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.25 or 0.00752150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,484.99 or 0.99713236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.00722177 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

