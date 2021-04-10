CaixaPay (CXP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00291888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.08 or 0.00738899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.10 or 1.00088524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019494 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.71 or 0.00756537 BTC.

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

