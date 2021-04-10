Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.59% of Caleres worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 139,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,689,080. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

