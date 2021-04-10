Callisto Network Trading 183.4% Higher Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $54.66 million and approximately $826,255.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 183.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.03 or 0.03570816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

