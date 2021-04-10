Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Calyxt by 788.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 523.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. Analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

