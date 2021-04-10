Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of SFL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

