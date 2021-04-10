Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 63,400 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5,802.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,242,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,606,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,363 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $12,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,136.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 615,543 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

