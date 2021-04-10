Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 12,400 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

