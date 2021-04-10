Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 25,400 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.