Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.06 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

