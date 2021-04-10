Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.10 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nevro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.