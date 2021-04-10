Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.02 Million in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 99,597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.