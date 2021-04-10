Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.04 Million in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 221.17 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.