Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.05 Million in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

NYSE ESRT opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

