Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.05 Million in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of MRC Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MRC Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $763.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

