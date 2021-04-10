Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Welbilt worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $15.85 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

