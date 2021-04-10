Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,995. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

