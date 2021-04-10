Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.