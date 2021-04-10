Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,592.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,599,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $52.77 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.