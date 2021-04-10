Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

