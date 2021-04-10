Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Hope Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

