Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 48,000 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

