Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,045.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

