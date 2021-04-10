Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $624,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $533.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

