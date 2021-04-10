Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.75 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

