Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.19. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 175,275 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$45.20 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

