Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.61

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.61 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81). Capital shares last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 926,597 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £118.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.61.

Get Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Jamie Boyton acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £146,250 ($191,076.56).

Capital Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.