Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.56.

CPX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at C$3,807,543.08.

TSE CPX opened at C$37.78 on Friday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$23.72 and a one year high of C$38.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

