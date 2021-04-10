Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARA. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,780.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

