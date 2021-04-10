Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £27,156.96 and a PE ratio of -1.82.

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Company Profile (LON:CIFU)

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

