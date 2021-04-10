Carbon Hits Market Cap of $5.69 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $80,566.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00293143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.65 or 0.00746731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,021.17 or 0.99235952 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00714067 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,304,606 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

