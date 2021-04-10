Cardano Price Reaches $1.21 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.70 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049630 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053695 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002328 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.00343048 BTC.
- Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010752 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003242 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026310 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
