Cardano Price Reaches $1.21 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.70 billion and approximately $2.39 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.00343048 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

